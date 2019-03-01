Neil Lennon believes Brendan Rodgers will be welcomed back to Parkhead

Neil Lennon believes the Celtic faithful will come to regret targeting Brendan Rodgers with abuse over his Parkhead exit.

News that Rodgers had decided to quit mid-season to join Leicester was met with bitterness and dismay from the Hoops ranks.

Rodgers guided the club to seven straight trophies and looked set for a historic treble before his surprise defection.

But furious supporters held up a banner during Wednesday’s win over Hearts at Tynecastle claiming their former manager had “traded immortality for mediocrity”.

Club chiefs were also forced to issue a statement the following day condemning the “disgusting and pathetic behaviour” of a group of fans filmed singing an offensive chant about Rodgers in an Edinburgh pub.

But the man who has replaced him insists the part played by Rodgers’ in a golden era for the club should be cherished for years.

Interim boss Lennon said: “It’s an emotional time but from our point of view we’ve only got a debt of gratitude for what Brendan achieved.

“He’s left an unbelievable legacy. He’s one of the greatest managers the club’s ever had.

“But we move on now.

“I understand the frustrations and things can be said in the heat of the moment that are regretted later on.

“In time I think we’ll look back on Brendan’s time as being remarkable really.”

Asked if he would like to see Rodgers welcomed back by the club in years to come, he replied: “I’m sure Brendan would like that as well.”