Neil Lennon ‘flattered’ by Republic of Ireland link

Neil Lennon is flattered by being linked to the vacant managerial post at the Republic of Ireland but stressed he is satisfied with being Hibernian boss.

Martin O’Neill and his assistant Roy Keane left their roles with the Football Association of Ireland earlier in the week and the Easter Road manager emerged as a candidate.

Lennon, who worked under O’Neill at Leicester and Celtic, played 40 times for Northern Ireland between 1994 and 2002.

Ahead of the visit of Dundee in the Ladbrokes Premiership today, the 47-year-old said: “I am in a very good job here and I am just concentrating on that at the minute.

“It is just speculation. I am flattered if there is a link, I have not seen anything or heard anything regarding myself, all I have been doing is concentrating on us getting back into winning form.”