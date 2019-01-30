Neil Lennon leaves Hibernian by ‘mutual consent’

Hibernian insist they neither sacked Neil Lennon nor had reason to discipline the Northern Irishman but have finally confirmed his Easter Road exit.

Leith chiefs stressed the former Celtic boss and his number two Garry Parker have left the club “by mutual consent” in a statement released five days after it emerged the pair had been suspended.

Both men were nowhere to be seen on Sunday as academy coach Eddie May presided over a 3-1 win over St Mirren in Paisley amid rumours of an angry bust-up with chief executive Leeann Dempster.

However, Hibs have now broken their silence on their manager’s fate to insist that while Lennon has decided to stand down after two-and-a-half years in charge of the Edinburgh club, he was not guilty of “misconduct or wrongdoing”.

A statement said: “The management team of Neil Lennon and Garry Parker has left the club by mutual consent.

“They have not been dismissed and have not resigned.

“The suspension, put in place to allow an internal review, was lifted by the club as part of this agreement.”

“Despite widespread speculation, the club confirms that neither Neil nor Garry has been guilty of any misconduct or wrongdoing and no disciplinary process has been commenced.

“However, Neil, Garry and the club now consider that it would be in the best interests of all parties to part amicably.

“The club would like to place on notice its thanks to both Neil and Garry for their hard work and the success they have brought the club.”