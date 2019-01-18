New boss Gary Smyth hopes Glentoran can see off Newry at the Oval

It hasn’t been an easy season to date for Glentoran as they look to get a precious league win against Newry City this weekend at the Oval.

The Glens have only won six of their 23 league games to date this season and veteran manager Ronnie McFall also departed the club recently after a spell of bad results.

And now new boss Gary Smyth says they will have to start getting more points on the board as soon as possible after beating Institute 2-0 last weekend.

“We were delighted with the win against Institute after going 13 games without a win.

“It was great to get the win and get a clean sheet. We were delighted.”

And Smyth explained that attack is probable the best form of defence for the Glens at the minute.

“We have the players here who can do a job and Robbie McDaid is in behind the front two because he is energetic and he is quick.

“We have two out and out strikers in Curtis Allen and Darren Murray.

“We also don’t have lots of width at the club at the minute. The team is strong down the middle and Robbie gives us something different and we have to play to our strengths.”

And Smyth says they are looking to lift spirits at the Oval.

“We lost many time this season but in most of those games we had done alright.

“Against Linfield on Boxing Day we were poor and against Dungannon Swifts at home we were poor.

“But in other games things went against us like individual errors or a decision by a referee. We also had eight sending off in 12 games and we will have to sort that out.”

And Smyth believes striker Murray can get the goals - along with Curtis Allen - to take them up the table.

“I had retired from playing before Darren came along and I was managing in the division below for the last five years so I knew very little about him.

“But no matter where he has gone he has scored goals and Ronnie McFall had a good relationship with him at Portadown for five years and brought him to the Oval until the end of the season.

“I have been with him for a couple of weeks and he has been great. He has put the effort in and he is not at full fitness yet but when he is he will be a massive asset.”

And Smyth expects a tough game against Newry City tomorrow afternoon.

“We will just look for the same effort and commitment as last Saturday. We have plenty of quality on the pitch and we will be looking to get something from the game as we did last week against Institute.”