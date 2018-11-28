New date announced for Ballymena United versus Linfield Toals County Antrim Shield semi-final

A new date has been announced for the Toals County Amtrim Shield semi-final between Ballymena United and Linfield.

The match was supposed to take place on Tuesday night but was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

The match will now take place on December 18 at the Ballymena Showgrounds with a 7.45pm start.

And here are the re-scheduled fixture details for the Toals Steel and Sons Cup.

In a quarter-final tie St James Swifts will face Newingto on Saturday December 8 at Donegal Celtic Park with 1.30pm start.

In a Toals Steel and Sons Cup Semi Final East Belfast tackle St James Swifts/Newington on Wednesday December 12 at Seaview with a 7.45pm start.