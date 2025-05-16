Outgoing Chairman Martin McLoughlin (left) and incumbent Vice-Chairman Gary Wilson (right) welcome Darren Mullen as the new Club Chairman of Newry City AFC. (Photo: Newry City AFC)

Darren Mullen says he will do everything he can to turn around Newry City’s fortunes after being appointed as the club’s new chairman.

After serving two stints as manager – which ended in relegation to the third-tier last season – Mullen will now replace Martin McLoughlin as the new chairman at the Newry Showgrounds.

The update comes after Mr McLoughlin’s decision not to seek re-election to his long serving role as chairman at the club’s recent AGM.

However, the club confirmed that he will continue as a member of the Management Committee and Development Team and has recently taken on stewardship of the club’s Academy Lottery which is due to be available online.

In a statement, Newry say that Mullen’s task is to now “focus on the twin goals of continuing the development of the ground into a state-of-the-art facility for the community and getting back to the level of football at which everyone believes we should be playing”.

Speaking about his new position at the club, Mullen said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be voted in as Chairman of the club.

“Everyone knows how much Newry City means to me and I know there is a serious amount of work to be done both on and off the pitch.

“My role is now to make sure that off the pitch is as successful as possible to bring that on-field success.