New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard spends first day talent spotting

Steven Gerrard spent his first day as Rangers manager watching England Under-21s.

Gerrard was photographed in France watching on from the stands with a notebook as the young English side took on Qatar at the Toulon Tournament.

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

The former Liverpool captain’s contract began on June 1, although he had already visited Ibrox and the club’s Auchenhowie training ground to view the facilities.

And his presence in France suggested he could be talent spotting as he looks to reshape the Rangers squad.

On the eve of his first day, he wrote on the Rangers website: “Indeed, over the next week or so, I will be engaged in work and activities outwith Auchenhowie which I hope will be to the benefit of the club.”

Another member of Gerrard’s backroom team was also confirmed.

Jordan Milsom announced on Twitter that he was leaving his role as Liverpool’s strength and rehab fitness coach to become head of performance with Rangers.

Milson wrote: “Would like to say a huge thank you and goodbye to all of those special people I’ve worked with at LFC for the past 8 years. It was a privilege to work for my boyhood club. Now on to a new challenge working for Rangers FC.”

Gerrard had previously confirmed his former Liverpool team-mate, Gary McAllister, would be his assistant.

Meanwhile Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller are set to demand an independent probe into their own club after being hit by whopping fines over an Old Firm bust-up they insist never took place.

The Rangers duo could take their case to the SFA, the SPFL or even an employment tribunal to shine a spotlight on the disciplinary action that followed the Scottish Cup hammering by Celtic in April.

It emerged that the duo have also been stung by the final insult of heavy cash fines from the club.