New signing Borna Barisic vows to repay Rangers fans

New Rangers signing Borna Barisic has vowed to repay the faith of the fans after sealing his move to Glasgow.

The Osijek captain, who scored against Steven Gerrard’s side in Europa League qualifying, completed his move to Rangers on Tuesday for a fee believed to be around £2million.

The full-back is the 11th summer arrival at Ibrox since Gerrard took over earlier in the summer and is likely to form part of a revamped defence, and he hopes to prove his worth to the fans in the coming months.

“I think the most important thing is I give 100 per-cent in every game,” he said.

“I see that the fans of Rangers will recognise that, and I am very happy because of that.

“I will give my heart at Ibrox and every other stadium for Rangers, and I think that this is the most important thing for me.

“I was very excited to play in an atmosphere like it was at Ibrox with 50,000 fans singing who are very positively crazy and very passionate, and I like that very much.

“I am very excited to be part of Rangers – it’s such a big family and it’s the club with the most trophies in the world.”

Barišić is the 11th signing of the summer for Rangers, and he joins up with fellow Croatian Nikola Katić, who joined the club earlier in the window.

The duo have both been capped previously for the national side, and Bariŝić reckons the increased exposure he will get by playing for Gers will help him to become a more regular fixture in the side which, of course, came second at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

“Nikola is my friend from Croatia,” he continued, “and I have played with him in the national team. He is a great player, a great player, and I am very excited to play with him again.

“This club will give me the chance to play in the national team, yes.

“I want to thank the manager, Steven Gerrard, the directors, Mark Allen and the fans as they have believed in me and now I need to pay that back on the pitch.

“I am very ready. I want to give everything back to the fans who have sent me so many messages.”