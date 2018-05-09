Newry City AFC set for Premiership as landmark win relegates Carrick Rangers

Newry City AFC will join the Irish League elite next season - less than six years after the club’s formation.

Victory by 3-1 over Carrick Rangers in the second leg of the promotion/relegation play-off consigned David McAlinden’s squad to second-tier football and marked the latest fairytale finish for Newry.

A fourth promotion in five campaigns arrived on a 6-3 aggregate tally in which City had to battle back from deficits in each leg.

“It will take a while to sink in, it’s just unreal,” said Newry manager Darren Mullen on BBC Radio Ulster. “After being down on its knees (following Newry City’s demise in 2012) but there is no secret other than pure hard work from a group of honest people.

“It is emotional but the boys showed real character and it is such a good bunch of honest players.

“We have been able to adapt when called on to stand up and be counted.”

Paddy McNally fired Carrick into an early lead to level the tie overall and hand Rangers the upper hand in terms of away goals.

However, a penalty kick was then converted by Stephen Hughes as Newry managed to regain control. Newry’s second-half success was wrapped up off goals from Mark McCabe and Mark Hughes.