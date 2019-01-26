Newry City boss Darren Mullen would take ugly win against rivals Warrenpoint

Newry City manager Darren Mullen knows anything less than three points against Warrenpoint Town in the Danske Bank Premiership this weekend will not be good enough.

Mullen’s men have played attractive football this season but still find themselves locked in the relegation battle as we near the end of January.

And the Newry manager admits a win is vital for his side at this stage of the season.

“This is a massive game and we are at home so we have to be winning these games.

“All season people have been saying that we have been playing attractive football but have been unlucky.

“At this stage of the season it is all about results and if you would give me an ugly 1-0 win I would take it now. Playing good football is what we are trying to do but at this stage of the season we need results and points. That is what it is all about for us at the minute,” said Mullen.

And Mullen is looking forward to the clash against Warrenpoint - who are only two places above them in the league.

“They are a very good side and they had a poor start to their season but they have turned it around and are getting a number of good results.

“But this is a derby game and we are looking to get the job done and win the game to pick-up the three points,” said Mullen.

And the Newry manager was pleased with his side’s performance in their defeat against Linfield during the week.

“Once again we did well and were well in the game. We had a penalty saved but excuses count for nothing in this league.

“Points are vital of this stage of the season and we have to win games because that is what it’s all about.”