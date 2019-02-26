Newry City v Linfield: A look ahead to Tuesday’s Danske Bank Premiership fixture

David Healy is taking it one game at a time as his side face Newry City in the Danske Bank Premiership this evening (7:45pm).

The Blues are nine points clear at the top of the league table after beating second placed Ballymena United 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a Josh Robinson goal.

The Sky Blues mave have a game in hand over Linfield but Saturday’s victory puts the Blues in pole position as the end of this league campaign appears on the horizon.

But Healy knows that Newry will put up a battle this evening as they look for vital league points to keep themselves in the division.

“It will be a tough game. Newry will be fighting for their lives,” Healy insisted.

“We have never had it easy against Newry. Even going back to the Irish Cup last year.

“They have earned the right to be in the top division and they will be fighting for their lives to get points to stay in the division.

“They will be a tough test but we will go about our work and see what happens,” said Healy.

Healy’s men also lifted the BetMcLean League Cup just over a week ago but the former Northern Ireland striker is taking nothing for granted.

He believes it is important that he has a large squad to call upon at this stage of the season.

“It’s important we have bodies.We have Mark Haughey who hasn’t kicked a ball for us this year. He is a big player and an important part of the group.

“And now we have Jimmy Callagher suspended for Tuesday night so we may have to go back to a back four and give someone else a chance.

“But it has proven this year that working on the training pitch has helped us defensively.

“Because you can get players who don’t train four or five days a week to get into the right positions. It just means when they have to win headers for example they are in the right position.”

Darren Mullen will be looking for a response from Newry after they dropped to the foot of the table with a 3-1 defeat in their relegation battle away to Ards on Saturday.