NI and QPR's Paul Smyth: I'll have to check if Steve McClaren is happy with my trademark back-flip goal celebration

Northern Ireland and QPR rising star Paul Smyth says he'll check that new club boss Steve McClaren is happy for him to continue with his trademark back-flip celebration.

In what was a breakthrough season, Smyth made an instant impact for club and country this year, scoring on his debut for both teams. And both times, much to the delight of the Loftus Road and Windsor Park faithful, he executed the acrobatic manoeuvre to perfection.

A trampoline enthusiast as a kid, Smyth told PA Sport he used to get fined by his Linfield boss David Healy if he back-flipped following a goal, but former QPR manager Ian Holloway had no problem with it.

"It started off I was doing front flips and I was afraid to do a back flip," Smyth admitted.

"I did one day and landed awkwardly. But I ended up conquering it - I was a master of it.

"I did it outside and landed on my head a few times, gave it up but then I started again, kept going and now it's become a tradition when I score. I'll have to see if the new manager is okay with it."

Paul Smyth celebrates THAT goal for Northern Ireland against South Korea

Having secured a move from Linfield to the Championship club last summer, Smyth made a dream start to his R's career when, on his first-team debut, he netted a New Year's Day winner against Cardiff City.

In March, after an 11th-hour call-up by boss Michael O'Neill, Smyth came on as a sub to score the winner for Northern Ireland in the closing stages a friendly against South Korea at the National Stadium.

O'Neill introduced him from the bench for his senior debut, and within four minutes he had fired Northern Ireland in front.

His goal and acrobatic celebration that day will live long in the memory as NI claimed a 2-1 win.

Paul Smyth and new QPR boss Steve McClaren

Smyth rounded off a whirlwind club campaign by beating Darnell Furlong and Eberechi Eze to the QPR Young Player of the Year accolade.