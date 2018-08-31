NI striker Conor Washington joins Sheffield United after QPR contract is terminated

Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington has joined Sheffield United after his contract with Queens Park Rangers was terminated.

The forward, who has scored three times in 17 appearances for NI, says he is 'excited' by the move north to the Championship outfit.

The 26-year-old, who will link up with fellow Northern Ireland stars Oliver Norwood at Danny Lafferty at Bramall Lane, is also looking forward to playing under Blades boss Chris Wilder.

"There has been dialogue going on for quite a while and the manager seems to like who I do and bring, for me I'm just glad to be here," he told his new club's official website.

"Every time you come to Bramall Lane and play Sheffield United it's a big game, so I'm excited to play under the manager and be part of this team who have made a good start to the season."

"I've scored a couple of goals here previously, but hopefully I can score a few more at the right end now.

"It shouldn't be too difficult to settle in, I know a few of the lads and I've played against a few more and they seem a decent bunch."

Washington has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for the forthcoming Nations League opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the subsequent friendly international against Israel.

A QPR statement read on Friday morning: "The club would like to thank Conor for all his efforts whilst at Loftus Road and wish him every success in the future."