NI striker Kyle Lafferty flattered by Rangers interest

Kyle Lafferty wants Hearts and Rangers to "work something out" amid uncertainty about his future at the Gorgie club.

The Tynecastle outfit rejected a £200,000 Gers bid for the Northern Ireland international last month, as the Light Blues seek to return the 30-year-old to Ibrox for a second spell, having played there between 2008 and 2012.

Lafferty showed his worth to the Jambos by scoring the only goal of a fierce Ladbrokes Premiership game against Celtic at Tynecastle.

Afterwards he told BBC Scotland: "It's nice to have teams like Rangers interested in me - I think everyone knows I'm a Rangers supporter - but obviously it's up to the two clubs to work something out.

"Today it's all about Hearts and we've got three points and that's what I'm focusing on.

"What Hearts have done for me has been superb. Hopefully I've repaid them with the goals.

"All I'm focusing on is working hard in training and, every weekend, put a performance in and we'll see where it takes me."