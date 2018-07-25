NI striker Shay McCartan signs and scores for Lincoln City on same day

Northern Ireland international Shay McCartan enjoyed a debut day to remember in Lincoln City colours.

The forward put pen to paper yesterday on a season-long loan deal from Bradford City - then celebrated in style by finding the net a few hours later for the Imps.

The 4-1 win over Boston United marked the perfect start for McCartan to life with Lincoln.

A slick lob on the hour mark by McCartan left him on target.

The former Glenavon man joined Burnley in 2011 before signing for the Bantams last summer for a fee reported to be £200,000, but he struggled to hold down a regular place in the first-team at Valley Parade.

McCartan was called up by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill for the friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica, playing in the latter, having earned his first senior cap against New Zealand in June last year.

He will be hoping a succesful stint with the Imps will help lead to further involvement with the international side.

q Holders Crusaders will tackle Knockbreda in the first round of the County Antrim Shield.

The full first-round draw is as follows (ties to take place on Tuesday, September 18): Cliftonville v Lisburn Distillery, Crusaders v Knockbreda, Ballyclare Comrades v Newington, Linfield v PSNI, Ards v Dundela, Glentoran v Queen’s University, Ballymena United v H&W Welders, Carrick Rangers v Larne.