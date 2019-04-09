Niall Currie: Carrick Rangers boss wants fans and players to dare to dream after sealing second in Championship

Carrick Rangers boss Niall Currie wants the club’s fans and players to dare to dream of reaching greater heights together.

Victory over Harland and Wolff Welders last weekend left Carrick confirmed as Bluefin Sport Championship runners-up - described by Currie as “an unbelievable achievement”.

Now Currie can prepare for the one-off pre-match play-off against former club Portadown or Irish Cup finalists Ballinamallard United to secure a shot at a rapid return to the Danske Bank Premiership.

With the winners of the pre-match play-off to tackle the side sitting second bottom of the top flight over two legs in pursuit of promotion, Carrick’s campaign remains set for a thrilling finale.

Carrick host Ballinamallard on Saturday then visit Dundela before wrapping up the regular league season with Portadown the visitors.

Currie came into a Rangers club last year still reeling from relegation and has helped to rebuild the squad into one he considers on course for a bright future.

“We have now confirmed second in this league, an unbelievable achievement considering we started from virtually scratch with this squad,” said Currie. “No matter what happens now I want our supporters to remember how far we’ve come in a short time.

“We are here now so I’ve said to the boys - give it everything we have and let’s see where that can take us.

“Our objective was always to finish in the top six so everyone can feel so proud.

“We now have the foundations in place with this young and exciting squad.”

Goals by Lukasz Adamcyzk and Reece Neale wrapped up success over the Welders by 2-1.

“After virtually a three-week break it was always going to be hard to get back to our best,” said Currie. “But the boys showed, yet again, the togetherness we have managed to build and we got our win despite not at our best.

“It was a dominant display without clicking into full gear.”

Kick-off will be 3 o’clock on Saturday against Ballinamallard United.