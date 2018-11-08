Niall Currie: ‘It is great to get ourselves in the top-six mix’

Carrick Rangers boss Niall Currie is keen to build on the derby delight enjoyed as part of an upturn in form.

Rangers have now recorded back-to-back Bluefin Sport Championship wins, with local rivals Ballyclare Comrades the latest side to concede four goals to the free-scoring Carrick outfit.

The weekend win over Comrades by 4-1 marked another step forward under Currie.

“We were all delighted with the boys,” said Currie. “Especially in a derby game as we created so many good opportunities and dealt with a dangerous team very well.

“Our front two proved a real handful, backed up by the rest.

“Every game in this league is so tough, it is great to get ourselves in the top-six mix now.

“We need a long think now for the Ballinamallard United game this weekend as we have Martin Murray missing due to suspension, plus Craig McMillan and Stewart Nixon out.

“So it leaves us in a difficult position for a side playing two strikers but we are in a good positive place and want to continue that, so we will look forward as always to a difficult afternoon.

“And, as always, focus on ourselves knowing if we are right then we are a match for all teams in this league.”

Kick-off will be 3 o’clock.