Niall Grace signs for Bonagee United, as Institute confirm more players expected to leave in January

Midfielder Niall Grace has signed for Ulster Senior League side Bonagee United, just days after being put on the transfer list by Institute and he may not be the only player to leave the club this month.

Boss Sean Connor stated after their Irish Cup loss to Dungannon Swifts, when he substituted the Creggan man in the first half of the tie, that Grace wouldn't play for the club again.

"Niall Grace has played his last game for Institute, that's 100 per cent," he insisted.

And Connor has also confirmed that winger's Jamie McIntyre and Jamie Dunne will also be leaving the club during the January transfer window.

As for Grace he trained with his new club on Tuesday evening and boss Jason Gibson was delighted to have signed the ex-Glenavon man.

"When a player like that becomes available, you are always interested," Gibson, told Donegal Sports Hub.

"Paul Higgins (Bonagee United Coach) has to take a lot of credit for signing Niall as he worked with him in the past. We're not certain where we'll use him yet, but players like him in a squad are invaluable."