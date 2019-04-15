Niall McGinn faces race to be fit for Northern Ireland after ankle injury

Niall McGinn is going to have a real fight on his hands to be involved in Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus in June.

The 31-year-old has been ruled out for the rest of the season with his club side Aberdeen after damaging ankle ligaments in training.

McGinn, who scored in the 2-0 win over Estonia in March, was due to feature in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic, but picked up the injury during training on Saturday.

Boss Derek McInnes said they knew it was serious as soon as it happened.

"We were about 90 seconds away from naming the team and going through all our work and Niall just really innocuously twisted his ankle," he told BBC Scotland.

"Unfortunately for us we knew it was serious right away. He snapped his ligament and he'll be out for two or three months."