Eight teams from the NIFL Academy League are set to lock horns with their Republic of Ireland counterparts for a second development day this weekend.

After teams played each other across three friendlies in the first development day in Dublin on Sunday, August 17, they are set to do it all over again at Queen’s University in Belfast this Sunday (August 31).

In a press release on the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) website, it states how the new cross-border initiative will give academy players a new opportunity to play against teams from either side of the border.

The event, which is for players born in 2008 & 2009, features Cliftonville, Coleraine, Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon, Glentoran, Larne, Linfield and Portadown from NIFL.

Meanwhile, Athlone Town, Bohemians, Galway United, Treaty United, Shelbourne, St. Patrick’s Athletic, UCD and Waterford FC are the representatives from the EA SPORTS LOI Academy.

Steven Mills, Chief Operating Officer at NIFL commented: “Ourselves and our colleagues at LOI share the same ambition to further develop the Academy systems in our relative Leagues and clubs.

"We see this initial initiative as the start of a bigger programme with greater opportunity to for shared learning, development of better practice and the creation of best v best for our most talented players.’’

