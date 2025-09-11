NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor says NI Football Fund announcement represents 'hugely positive day' for clubs throughout country
Twenty clubs have progressed to the next stage from the 38 of 41 eligible clubs that applied for stadia funding, with £36.2 million set aside following January’s announcement from the Northern Ireland Executive regarding the funding.
Glentoran and Cliftonville are the two clubs who were successful in progressing in the third and most expensive tier, with funding applications of more than £6 million.
In a statement, Lawlor said: “Today marks a hugely positive day for our clubs, a day we have anticipated for almost 14 years. "Firstly, I want to congratulate the successful applicants who have reached the next stage of this process. I know how tirelessly they have worked to achieve this milestone.
"While today brings celebration for some, I also acknowledge the frustration and disappointment for others. Many challenges remain, and we continue to lobby and make the case that further funding is required urgently to ensure that all remaining clubs can progress as soon as possible.
"We thank the Minister for his commitment and for driving this programme forward. As a league and sporting body, we want to see all football sectors and sporting codes developed. I sincerely hope that the progress made today will also help bring other vital projects to fruition, such as further Grassroots investment, National Training Centre & importantly Casement Park.
"Fulfilling the complete TNIFF vision and building Casement Park would represent a fantastic legacy for the current Executive and Minister, while also strengthening the foundations of sporting success across our country for future generations."