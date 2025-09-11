Glentoran are one of 20 clubs that have been successful in securing a share of the stadia funding from the NI Football Fund. (Photo: Presseye)

NI Football League (NIFL) Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor has heralded Thursday’s Northern Ireland Football Fund announcement as a major step forward for football clubs across the country.

Twenty clubs have progressed to the next stage from the 38 of 41 eligible clubs that applied for stadia funding, with £36.2 million set aside following January’s announcement from the Northern Ireland Executive regarding the funding.

Glentoran and Cliftonville are the two clubs who were successful in progressing in the third and most expensive tier, with funding applications of more than £6 million.

In a statement, Lawlor said: “Today marks a hugely positive day for our clubs, a day we have anticipated for almost 14 years. "Firstly, I want to congratulate the successful applicants who have reached the next stage of this process. I know how tirelessly they have worked to achieve this milestone.

"While today brings celebration for some, I also acknowledge the frustration and disappointment for others. Many challenges remain, and we continue to lobby and make the case that further funding is required urgently to ensure that all remaining clubs can progress as soon as possible.

"We thank the Minister for his commitment and for driving this programme forward. As a league and sporting body, we want to see all football sectors and sporting codes developed. I sincerely hope that the progress made today will also help bring other vital projects to fruition, such as further Grassroots investment, National Training Centre & importantly Casement Park.