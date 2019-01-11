NIFL reveal details for BetMcLean League Cup final

The NI Football League has announced some important information for supporters ahead of the BetMcLean League Cup final on February 16.

Following a decision by coin toss between the two representative clubs, Ballymena United will be playing in their home colours of sky blue shirts, white shorts and sky blue socks – as a result Linfield will wear their alternative strip of red & white halved shirts, red shorts and white socks.

Linfield supporters have been allocated in the South Stand and West Stands. Ballymena United supporters will occupy the North Stand only.

Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster for supporters from Monday 14 January 2019 at noon priced at £12 for adults and £8 concession.

Both clubs will be provided an allocation of pre-printed hard-copy tickets for supporters who do not have access to the online sales.

Tickets will also be available from any of Ticketmaster’s outlets in Northern Ireland from Monday afternoon.

Each club will be provided with an allocation of accessibility tickets, please contact the respective club to enquire about purchase of accessibility tickets.

Accessibility tickets are not available on Ticketmaster.

A limited number of tickets for the hospitality lounges will be available for supporters of both clubs priced at £25.

The hospitality package includes premium seats in the South Stand, access to the hospitality lounge with bar facilities and a free match programme.

Hospitality tickets are only available through Ticketmaster.

For supporters who are interested in the option of enjoying the final from one of the corporate boxes at the stadium please contact Neil Coleman (ncoleman@nifootballleague.com) for more information.