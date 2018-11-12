Northern Ireland: Bobby Burns called up to senior squad

Former Glenavon player Bobby Burns has been called up to the Northern Ireland senior squad for the games against the Republic of Ireland and Austria.

It's a first senior call-up for the 19-year-old who left the Lurgan Blues in the summer to sign for Scottish side Hearts.

Burns, who can play in defence or midfield, is currently on loan at Scottish Premiership outfit Livingston.

His impressive performances, including the 0-0 with reigning champions Celtic on Saturday have not gone unnoticed by international boss Michael O'Neill.

Burns is the fourth member of Ian Baraclough's Under-21 squad to be called up for the double header.