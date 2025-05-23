Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he would like to see as many of his squad play at the highest level possible ahead of this weekend's play-off finals in England and Scotland.

Just two players from the Premier League feature in O'Neill's 26-man squad for the friendlies against Iceland and Switzerland next month.

Conor Bradley steals the headlines after getting his hands on a league winners' medal and a new contract, whilst Crystal Palace midfielder Justin Devenny was in the Eagles' squad that won the FA Cup last season.

Although Dale Taylor, Jamie Donley and Callum Marshall are all contracted to Premier League clubs, the trio spent the campaign on loan at League One clubs.

Daniel Ballard will be eyeing Premier League football as his Sunderland team face Sheffield United in the play-off final

Northern Ireland internationalists Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard hope to be the latest duo to make the step-up to the Premier League as their Sunderland team face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

O'Neill knows that if he can get more players competing at the highest level, then this can only be a positive for his Northern Ireland group.

He told BBC Sport NI: "In the past, we would have had more players playing their club football at a higher level.

"If you look back to the team that went to the Euros, there were probably as many as six, seven, eight players playing at Premier League level and had played at that level for quite a number of years, most of their career, if not all of their career.

"This group are not there yet, let's be honest, and they're playing their club football at a slightly lower level."

When asked if Hume and Ballard are ready to step-up a division, O'Neill replied: "I think sometimes we maybe underestimate our players in that situation. I do believe they are.

"There would be a lot of clubs aware of how consistent they have been in the Championship, and we have seen other players step up from the Championship and do well in the Premier League, but it is a challenge.

"Sometimes I think you are better going up with a team than being bought into a club. If you go up in that situation, as Sunderland may do, then you are already well-established at the club and they are first-choice players, which is important as well."

Meanwhile, O’Neill will also have his eyes on the League One play-off final on Sunday as Ethan Galbraith and Donley feature for Leyton Orient against Charlton Athletic.

North of the border, Ronan Hale scored a stoppage-time penalty as relegation-threatened Ross County salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Livingston in the first leg of the Premiership play-off on Thursday night.

Championship promotion hopefuls Livi looked on course to be taking a lead to Dingwall for Monday’s second leg after Danny Wilson fired them ahead at the end of the first half.

