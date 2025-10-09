Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill with Daniel Ballard during a press conference at Windsor Park on Thursday. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Michael O’Neill refused to call Friday’s World Cup qualifier at home to Slovakia a must-win game but said his Northern Ireland players were fully aware of the importance of a good result.

After taking three points from September’s away double-header with a win in Luxembourg and defeat to Germany in Cologne, Northern Ireland now face back-to-back games at Windsor Park with the Germans due in town on Monday.

These games can make or break their Group A campaign, most obviously Friday’s game against a nation Northern Ireland were expected to be fighting for second place but who travel to Belfast top of the group after beating Germany 2-0 in their opening game last month.

“I wouldn’t say (it’s must-win) necessarily,” O’Neill said. “We have to try and win our home games and this is our first home game, so from that perspective it’s a very, very important game.

“But we still have three games left and we’ve already seen different results. Slovakia had a tough game in Luxembourg (a 1-0 win secured with a last-minute goal) for example.

“I don’t like putting any kind of ‘must-win’ into a situation because the players know the significance of the game without me having to say that.”

O’Neill has been boosted by the return to fitness of a number of players this month and hopes that added strength in depth can tell after fatigue played a role in last month’s 3-1 loss to Germany, who scored two quick goals after Northern Ireland competed well for the best part of 70 minutes.

Among those back is defender Daniel Ballard, who has come off the bench in the last three games for Sunderland after a groin injury.

“I feel really good at the minute,” the 26-year-old said. “I’ve had to be patient in the last few games but I’ve got some good minutes and have been eased back in quite nicely. I feel fit and ready to go.”

Ballard is one of only five players in this squad who were involved the last time Slovakia came to Windsor Park, when they beat Ian Baraclough’s side in extra-time of a Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final.

The Northern Ireland team that day included Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas, Craig Cathcart and Niall McGinn amongst others – a far cry from the youthful nature of the current crop, in which 14 of the 27 players are 25 or under, with 10 of them having fewer than 10 caps.

“I was fortunate to be around that squad as players were retiring after the success they had,” Ballard said. “Obviously it’s a lot younger now. We went through a few years where it was quite tough, we had a lot of tough results.

“But looking around the team now I can see a lot of progression, the boys are getting a lot of caps and it feels familiar.