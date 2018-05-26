NORTHERN IRELAND: Central America tour part of Michael O’Neill’s EURO 2020 plan

Northern Ireland head for Central America today with manager Michael O’Neill planning to use minutes against Panama and Costa Rica towards European Championship commitments closer to home.

Friendly dates as part of the host nations’ final World Cup preparations will also sit within the early stages of Northern Ireland’s qualification process for EURO 2020.

“The preparations for the European Championships in 2020 started probably with our last friendly against South Korea,” said O’Neill on the eve of Saturday’s departure. “The four Nations’ League games and friendlies scheduled are crucial as, outside of our core group, we’ve players without a lot of international experience.

“We want to get them as much football as possible because, once we get around to EURO 202 qualification, those players are going to be very important.

“There are going to be opportunities for these lads to play, we want to make sure we are as strong as possible.

“The main thing is our experienced players, most of them, are here and others, like Liam Boyce, would really benefit from being here to get a lot of gametime.

“Costa Rica are a good team, probably with more exposure compared to Panama in terms of where they play in European football.

“Panama have players based more in America and South America but both are teams going to the World Cup.

“You always want to win but this tour is more about development.

“But over the past four years we’ve got ourselves in a position of winning games and want that to continue.”

Ryan McLaughlin will join his Northern Ireland team-mates on the plane to Central America today following a late call-up for the summer tour.

The Oldham Athletic defender steps in to replace George Saville following the latter’s injury issues.

It marks the third enforced change following withdrawals by Cameron McGeehan and Oliver Norwood - due to, respectively, an ankle injury and Fulham’s play-off commitments.

Everton’s Shayne Lavery and Jordan Thompson - the latter on loan at Livingston for part of last season from Rangers - were called up as recent replacements.

“We are a little bit light in the middle of the pitch so we’ll have to improvise but have one or two things in mind,” said O’Neill. “It’s always difficult at the end of the season as players, not necessarily always injured, but have maintenance work, procedures or injections and clubs obviously take priority.

“It’s disappointing, having called in Cameron again, to then lose him and Ollie’s involved in the play-offs.

“It would then have been a big ask for Ollie to come out and travel on his own and he would not have been involved in the first game.

“But I still think the way we’ve structured the squad is good, to be able to bring in younger players like Shayne and Jordan.

“It’s all part of development, these players need to grow and we need to see them coming through.

“Jordan’s very gifted, he’s had that disappointment of leaving Manchester United and is in that situation again with Rangers, so he’s in the market of needing a club.

“But I watched him at Livingston and he had a good second half of the season with promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

“Hopefully, his involvement with us brings him to the attention of people and we’ve a responsibility to make sure Jordan’s playing at the highest possible level of club football.

“Shayne’s just signed a new contract at Everton, which is good as his progress has maybe been halted over the past 12 months by injuries.

“But he’s a player we believe, having seen how he played at under 21s’ level, can make that transition to senior international level quite quickly.”

Northern Ireland will tackle Panama on May 29 before facing Costa Rica on June 3.

The revised squad: Trevor Carson, Conor Hazard, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Aaron Hughes, Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Conor McLaughlin, Lee Hodson, Luke McCullough, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson, Stuart Dallas, Patrick McNair, Ryan McLaughlin, Gavin Whyte, Jordan Thompson, Josh Magennis, Liam Boyce, Paul Smyth, Shay McCartan, Shayne Lavery.