Northern Ireland recorded back-to-back Nations League victories as two second-half goals saw off a stubborn Belarus at Windsor Park.

After a goalless first-half – which was largely dominated in terms of chances and possession by Northern Ireland – the hosts took the lead on 50 minutes as Shea Charles’ corner-kick was headed in from close range by Daniel Ballard.

Belarus – who had only conceded one goal in the group prior to their trip to Belfast – were breached for a second time on the evening after a VAR check awarded Northern Ireland a penalty, which was rifled into the net by Dion Charles with a little more than an hour played.

The Green and White Army now know a win in Luxembourg on Monday will guarantee they finish top of their Nations League group.

Dion Charles celebrates scoring Northern Ireland's second goal in the Nations League victory against Belarus

In front of a sell-out crowd at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland had the first sight of goal on 14 minutes as Kirill Pechenin was guilty of losing possession inside his own box.

The ball was picked upon by skipper for the evening Shea Charles and his crisp pass found namesake Dion, who had an instinctive effort tipped over the bar by Fedor Lapoukhov.

On 26 minutes, some of the home faithful thought Northern Ireland had taken the lead as Shea Charles' curling free-kick rippled the side netting with Lapoukhov well beaten.

A minute later, Liverpool star Conor Bradley burst into the box and his cross just missed a vital touch from both Dion Charles and Brodie Spencer as the visitors survived.

Pierce Charles kept his place between the posts for O'Neill's men and he was largely a spectator for the opening 45 minutes as Belarus sat in to make things as difficult as possible for Northern Ireland.

After Dion Charles headed off target at the start of the second-half, Belarus carved out their first meaningful sight of goal as a deep free-kick found Aleksandr Martnovich inside the area but the Kazakhstan-based defender failed to keep his effort below the crossbar.

Northern Ireland were guilty for missing several guilt-edged chances when the two countries met in a goalless draw last month but they finally made the breakthrough on 50 minutes.

A corner-kick delivery by Shea Charles went through the box and Ballard had a simple task of heading into an empty net for his fifth international goal.

On the hour mark, Belarus coach Carlos Alos showed his dismay after Northern Ireland were awarded a penalty-kick after a VAR check adjudged that Pechenin had handled inside the box.

The resulting spot-kick was taken by Dion Charles who made no mistake by finding the bottom corner.

Northern Ireland ran out comfortable winners thereafter with Price and Jamie Reid nearly adding a third.

Job done for O’Neill’s men as they face Luxembourg next.

NORTHERN IRELAND: P. Charles, Bradley (Lyons ‘90 mins), Ballard (Saville ‘76 mins), Hume, D. Charles (Magennis ‘76 mins), Smyth (Reid ‘76 mins), Price (McConville ‘86 mins), McCann, S. Charles, Spencer, Brown.

Subs Not Used: Peacock-Farrell (GK), Southwood (GK), Balmer, Galbraith, Marshall, Thompson, Bonis.

BELARUS: Lapoukhov, Pechenin (Prischepa ‘72 mins), Zabelin, Martynovich, Politevich, Shikavka, Selyava (Ebong ‘63 mins), Gromyko (Demchenko ‘72 mins), Barkovski (Antilevski ‘63 mins), Yablonski (Klimovich ‘63 mins), Pigas.

Subs Not Used: Plotnikov (GK), Pavlyuchenko (GK), Polyakov, Karpovich, Parkhomenko, Kovalev, Volkov.