Northern Ireland defender Daniel Ballard signs new deal to keep him at Arsenal

Northern Ireland’s Daniel Ballard has signed a new professional contract with Arsenal .

The 19-year-old signed for the Gunners on a scholarship in August 2016 before being offered his first professional deal last year.

He has now extended his stay at the Emirates by putting pen-to-paper on another contract.

A product of the club’s Hale End Academy, Ballard has been at the Gunners since he was eight years old. He made 18 appearances in the Premier League 2 last season, helping Arsenal to keep seven clean sheets during their league campaign.