Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland will face Poland, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Romania across Group B1 in next year’s UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The league phase of the competition is set to take place between February and June 2025, while the finals and promotion and relegation games will be staged across October and December.

The draw, at UEFA HQ in Switzerland’s Nyon, put Tanya Oxtoby’s squad up against a Poland side ranked 32nd in the world – with Northern Ireland currently listed 45th.

Bosnia & Herzegovina sit 63rd, with Romania in 44th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland senior women's manager Tanya Oxtoby during the second leg of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying play-off in Belfast. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

"The four winners of League B groups in stage one of the UWNL 2025-26 will be promoted to League A,” explained a Northern Ireland statement on the official Irish FA website. “The four second-placed teams will play against the third-placed teams in League A.

"The winner of each tie will play in League A, while the defeated teams will play in League B.

"The two best third-placed teams play off against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C.

"The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase and the defeated teams will play in League C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams will be relegated to League C.

“In addition all promotion/relegation play-offs (two legs) will be staged between 22 and 28 October.

“Matches in the European Qualifiers phase for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil will be played in 2026.”

England will come up against world champions Spain.

The Lionesses were drawn in Group A3 alongside the current Nations League holders, who they played in the 2023 World Cup final in Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s competition saw England finish second in Group A1 after Netherlands finished top with a better goal difference, but Scotland ended bottom of that group after only picking up two points.

Scotland have since earned promotion back to League A after finishing top of their Euro 2025 qualifying group earlier this year and will meet Netherlands again in their pool, while they were also drawn alongside Austria and Germany.

Although they finished bottom of their group last year, Wales also secured promotion to the top league after finishing first in their Euro qualifying group and will come up against Italy, Denmark and Sweden in Group A4.

The Republic of Ireland will face Turkey, Slovenia and Greece in Group B2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An extra-time goal from Lauren Wade earned Northern Ireland a 1-0 win on the night in Belfast recently to ensure Oxtoby’s players progressed 2-1 on aggregate against Croatia in their Euro 2025 play-off.

A goalless 90 minutes at Windsor Park followed a 1-1 draw in Zagreb in the first leg before Wade fired into the top corner with just six minutes remaining to keep the European Championship dream alive.