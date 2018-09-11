Northern Ireland easily see off Israel

Northern Ireland 3-0 Israel

Having not got what they deserved on Saturday, Northern Ireland cruised to a comfortable win over Israel tonight, at Windsor Park.

For the second game in a row a new look Northern Ireland team played some attractive and controlled football, but unlike on Saturday, this evening they took their chances and in truth should have won by a bigger margin.

Skipper Steven Davis along side George Saville again linked up well, while Stuart Dallas for the second game running, put in a top draw display.

Davis started the ball rolling with the opening goal before Dallas added a second just before the break, but the biggest cheer of the night came after the interval, as young winger Gavin Whyte marked his first appearance in the Green and White shirt with a goal, with his first touch on the international stage.

The home side made five changes to their team which narrowly loss to Bosnia, on Saturday, with Trevor Carson, Paddy McNair, Corry Evans, Will Grigg and Jordan Jones all coming into the starting line-up. In fact it was Grigg's first ever start at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland again started with a spring in their step with young full-backs Jamal Lewis and Paddy McNair both playing with a freedom to get forward at every opportunity.

The deadlock was broken on 12 minutes as McNair's well worked right wing corner was cut-back to an unmarked Davis, who gleefully fired home from just inside the box.

Northern Ireland in the opening quarter followed on where they had left off against Bosnia, as they played some fast flowing football, which Israel couldn't really contain.

In a rare break the visitors had a half chance themselves on 24 minutes but Munas Dabbur's right footed strike from just inside the box, was straight at keeper Carson, who easily gathered.

On 41 minutes the home side doubled their advantage after Saville's delightful left footed cross to the back post found Dallas, who made no mistake, as his controlled finish gave Israel keeper Guy Haimov no chance.

More attractive passing involving Davis, McNair and Dallas continued to cause problems for Israel, then just after the hour mark a clever flick by Davis released Saville, but the midfielder blasted over when well placed.

The Green and White Army continued to express themselves and another slick passing move ended with a goal on 66 minutes Dallas' left wing cross found substitute Conor Washington, his close range effort was saved by Haimov, but former Crusaders man Whyte fired home the rebound, with his first touch in international football.

In the closing stages Washington was denied twice when firstly on 85 minutes his close range strike, which had Haimov beaten, was bravely blocked by centre-back Eytan Tibi, then in stoppage time his side footed strike was straight at the Israel keeper.

Northern Ireland: Trevor Carson (Michael McGovern HT), Jamal Lewis, Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Paddy McNair; Corry Evans (Oliver Norwood HT), Steven Davis, George Saville (Michael Smith 71); Stuart Dallas (Shane Ferguson 77), Will Grigg (Conor Washington 65), Jordan Jones (Gavin Whyte 65).

Israel: Guy Haimov, Eli Dasa (Ben Bitton 65), Ayad Habashi (Nisso Kapiloto HT), Bibras Natcho, Munas Dabbur (Dan Glazer 74), Tomer Hemed (Dua Seba 59), Sheran Yeini, Taleb Twatha (Shmuel Scheimann 40), Dor Peretz, Dor Micha (Alon Turgeman 59), Eytan Tibi.

Referee: Bas Nijhuis (Netherlands).