Northern Ireland face Luxembourg before Germany clash

Northern Ireland will warm up for their Ero 2020 qualifier against Germany with a friendly against Luxembourg in Belfast four days earlier.

Michael O’Neill’s side will play Luxembourg at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Thursday 5 September 2019 before facing Germany on Monday 9th in what will be their fifth qualifying game of the campaign.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. Credit �INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton

In the past Luxembourg were seen as an easy touch, however they have improved considerably under current boss Luc Holtz, especially in the defensive third.

They famously held eventual World Cup winners France to a 0-0 draw in Toulouse in September 2017; it was the first time France had failed to defeat them since 1914. And a couple of months later they had a fine win over Hungary in a friendly.

The night after the Northern Ireland v Luxembourg game in Belfast the big two of Group C, Germany and Netherlands, will be squaring up to each other in Germany.

Northern Ireland’s last three games in the group will see them play the Dutch away on Thursday 10 October and at home on Saturday 16 November plus Germany away on Tuesday 19 November. Northern Ireland will also have another friendly in and around 13 October (opposition and venue TBC).

Tickets for the Luxembourg game will not be on sale until next summer.