Loughgall chairman Sam Nicholson has welcomed an update on the Northern Ireland Football Fund, with "realistic" plans already in the pipeline if the Villagers are successful.

Having first been pledged in 2011, Irish League clubs are now set to finally receive a share of £36.2million which was set aside for infrastructure with Sports Minister Gordon Lyons inviting them to submit proposals which can modernise grounds and transform football in Northern Ireland.

Whilst conceding that the money is not enough to make everyone happy in local football, Nicholson said it was pleasing to finally get the ball rolling.

He said: "It was great to attend the Ulster University campus in front of a packed room to hear that funding applications are now open.

Loughgall chairman Sam Nicholson has voiced his thoughts as applications are now open for the Northern Ireland Football Fund Performance Programme

"We all know, and even Minister Lyons admitted it, that the money is not enough.

"I work in construction and know that £36.2m in 2011 is the equivalent of around £80m plus today when you adjust for inflation.

"But it's a start and a gateway for more funding and the more clubs that apply the better as it will hopefully make people at Stormont sit up and realise the real need within football and how important our clubs are within our communities.

"There are going to be clubs disappointed and it's going to come down to the quality of applications, but that's what happens in projects like these.

"The Minister said that he's going to be open and transparent, so we will wait to see what happens."

The Lakeview Park club recently held an open day to outline their plans which was attended by local politicians, MPs, MLAs, sponsors and coaches.

Nicholson outlined that if they are successful in obtaining funding it will be spent on plans which he believes fulfil a need at their home ground.

He stated: "We have a realistic vision about what we need. It's not a 5,000-seater stadium but rather what we need to develop and continue on the path that we're on.

"We only heard about the tiers last night so we have not decided which we will go for. We feel we have a good package as Loughgall is a unique rural village with less than 250 residents, yet we get much more than that for home games.

"Our project has four strands; youth development, community, spectator experience and sustainability.

"We would like a small changing block for our 3G surface, as well as a synesthetic surface for our match pitch. To improve spectator experience, we would like a roof over standing areas and more seats, refurbishing turnstiles and a toilet block.

"Every single bit of space is used in our clubhouse and we feel funding can help with that in terms of business opportunities on match days and a training room and other facilities for all the players which will help the sustainability of the club”

Nicholson also acknowledged how receiving the funding can help the local community within the village away from matchdays.

"Clubs can provide a space from everyday life," he continued.

"You see instances where clubs provide activities and locations for physical and mental health programmes.

"We see ourselves as a community hub and groups are currently using our facilities throughout the week but we want to increase that usage to help tackle issues like social isolation.