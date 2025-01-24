Shea Charles who has returned to Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the remainder of the season only a week after Southampton recalled him from Hillsborough

Shea Charles has returned to Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the remainder of the season only a week after Southampton recalled him from Hillsborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland midfielder made 26 appearances for the Owls in the first half of the campaign, becoming one of the most important players in Danny Rohl’s side, before the Saints used a clause in his loan deal to recall him last week.

Ivan Juric then indicated the former Manchester City player, who made 32 appearances for the Saints as they earned promotion to the Premier League last term, might have a role to play for Southampton over the remainder of the campaign, but there had been much speculation about another loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last few days, Chris Wilder voiced an interest in signing Charles for Wednesday’s cross-city rivals United, insisting his interest was “not a wind-up”, but Wednesday continued to work on a deal to bring Charles back to the blue half of the city and successfully concluded it on Friday.

“Shea Charles has returned to the Owls on loan for the remainder of the season,” a statement said. “The young midfielder has proved a hugely-popular performer with Wednesday since signing from Premier League Southampton last summer.

“The Saints exercised a January recall clause last week but the two clubs have agreed a deal that will see Charles conclude 2024/25 at Hillsborough.”