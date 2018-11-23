Northern Ireland keeper Trevor Carson diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis

Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson is out for an indefinite period after developing deep vein thrombosis while on international duty with Northern Ireland.

The 30-year-old won his fifth cap in last Sunday’s Nations League game against Austria but returned with a blood clot in his shoulder and is under the care of University Hospital Wishaw, with no time frame on his return to action.

Manager Stephen Robinson said: “With my limited knowledge, he has had a blood clot and it is going to keep him out for a long time.

“He has been in and out of hospital since Wednesday. He felt a lot of pain while away with the international squad, came back and we thought it best that we take him into hospital

“The medical staff at Wishaw and our medical staff have been superb with him. There are still ongoing investigations so that we can get to the bottom of the problem and make sure he is on the right tablets and medication that gets him back as quick as we can, but he is out for the foreseeable future.

“First and foremost our concerns are with Trevor’s health.”