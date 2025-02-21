Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland man Conor Marlin says he wants to leave "a lasting legacy" at the other side of the world as he embarks on his role as a Talent Coach for FIFA.

Marlin, who hails from Cookstown, moved to Bahrain in October 2023 to work for the country's football association.

More than a year on, Marlin has helped the Middle East country lay the foundations for the FIFA Talent Academy Bahrain- spearheaded by former Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger - which was officially launched last month.

His football CV includes coaching at Bradford City and Oldham Athletic, as well as more than a decade with the Irish Football Association.

Conor Marlin pictured at an event for the Bahrain FA

So, what were the reasons behind the 39-year-old swapping Northern Ireland for living in Bahrain?

"I arrived here in October 2023, so I've been in Bahrain for around 18 months," he said.

"I could have been allocated nearly any country in the world but I’m delighted to be in the kingdom of Bahrain.

“I was coaching the U15 and U17 teams for the Bahrain FA and then the role evolved to become a FIFA Talent Academy.

Arsene Wenger (centre) pictured with Bahrain FA staff

"I'm now coaching the best players in the country from the ages of 12 to 16, as well as supporting the Bahrain FA in other of your development aspects.

"Arsène is a great guy and he's in charge of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme. He sees a real value in it and it's incredible to tap into his level of experience and knowledge.

"We have to send him videos and clips so he can judge the progress and he wants to see 75 FIFA Talent Academies by 2027."

Bahrain are currently ranked 81st in the rankings and have never reached the World Cup finals.

Marlin is hoping the foundations set in place through the FIFA Talent Academy can one day turn dreams into a reality.

He outlined: "The Academy gives every talent a chance because not every child in the world is given the chance to develop as a player.

"The overarching aim is to increase global competitiveness as the major tournaments are always the best teams from Europe facing South America at some point at the latter stages.

"Whether you're a small Caribbean island or a developing football country like India, the aim is to raise the level of football across the world.

"In Bahrain, we want to make the domestic game better and we have a long-term plan of improving football for boys and girls.

"The speed of the development of players in Bahrain has been incredible so far. Every country wants to go first with a project like this and we are grateful for the opportunity.

"The Academy milestone event marked how far we have come in such a short period of time - but there's still a long way to go.

"It's exciting to see what the future holds. Football is the national sport in Bahrain and if we can maximise talent, then who knows we might qualify for a World Cup at some stage soon."

But will Conor swap the warmth of Bahrain for coaching back home in Northern Ireland?

"Possibly," he quipped.

"But I'm working for FIFA in a dream role and I plan to stay here for a period of time and leave a legacy.

"I worked with Jim Magilton in the Club NI programme back home and I'm so proud to see many of the players step-up into the senior team with Northern Ireland like Conor Bradley and Callum Marshall, plus several more.