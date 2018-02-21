Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill launches Football Awards

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill was on hand to launch the newly rebranded 2018 NI Football Awards.

The gala event, hosted by the Crowne Plaza on Monday May 7, will bring together the great and good of the local game.

O’Neill said: “This is an important date in the football calendar.

“It’s vital we recognise the men and women who are leading the way in our game, whether that’s at international level or in the Irish League.

“We have a fantastic product here in Northern Ireland and the NI Football Awards is a great way to celebrate that.

“It’s an enjoyable night, which allows managers and players who have worked hard all season to enjoy themselves.”

The awards dinner will be organised by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Football League.

NIFWA Chair Keith Bailie said: “In recognition of our partnership with NIFL, we’ve rebranded the dinner as the NI Football Awards.

“The new name and logo bring a fresh feel to the awards, which have an annual event for over 50 years.”

NIFL Managing Director Andrew Johnston added: “The NI Football Awards is a great showcase for our game.

“It’s a prestigious event with a great tradition. I’m delighted that NIFL will partner with the Football Writers’ for the premiere event of the football calendar.”

The NI Football Awards include the Player of the Year, the Manager of the Year and the International Personality of the Year.

Entertainment at the Shaw’s Bridge venue will be provided by award-winning comedian and impressionist Darren Farley.

Sponsorship packages are still available for the NI Football Awards, contact Neil Coleman (ncoleman@nifootballleague.com) for more information.