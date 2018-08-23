NORTHERN IRELAND: Michael O'Neill names squad for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Israel games

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has named a 25-man squad for games early next month against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Israel.

Northern Ireland kick off the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, September 8 against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the National Stadium.

That game will be followed by an International Challenge Match in Belfast on Tuesday, September 11 with Israel.

The full squad is as follows: Michael McGovern, Trevor Carson, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Aaron Hughes, Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Conor McLaughlin, Paddy McNair, Michael Smith, Jamal Lewis, Steven Davis, Niall McGinn, Oliver Norwood, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson, Stuart Dallas, George Saville, Jordan Jones, Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Jamie Ward, Conor Washington, Liam Boyce, Will Grigg.