Northern Ireland officials confirm meeting with ‘All-Island League’ group

In the aftermath of speculation over a proposed ‘All-Island League’ that would bring together clubs from each national body into one competition, Northern Ireland Football League officials have released the following statement:

“Following media reports regarding the proposed concept of an ‘All Island League’, the NI Football League can confirm that we are aware of this independent plan.

“The NI Football League administration recently met with the architects of this proposal to keep informed of the proposal rather than receive information third hand from clubs who have held discussions with the group.

“The NI Football League have held no formal discussion on the matter as there is no formal proposal to consider.

“If and until a proposal is provided and given consideration by the NI Football League and club representatives, there will be no further comment on this matter.”