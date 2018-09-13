Northern Ireland’s Corry Evans sure squad is evolving

Northern Ireland midfielder Corry Evans is sure they are heading in the right direction after Tuesday night’s 3-0 win against Israel at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

Huge UEFA Nations League games against Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina await Michael O’Neill’s men in October.

And Evans - who won his 29th cap for NI on Tuesday night - says the new recruits like Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jamal Lewis and Gavin Whyte have added a freshness to the squad in the last few weeks.

“We are disappointed to lose the likes of Chris Brunt but this is the nature of international football.

“Players come and go over a period of time and it is good to see the young players come in and do well.

“Michael said after the game that there is competition right throughout the squad and if you look at every position we have got lots of options.

“Going forward is a good problem for the boss to have with the games coming up. “

And Blackburn Rovers midfielder Evans insists it was good to get a win under their belts after the 2-1 defeat to Bosnia on Saturday.

“It was good to get back to winning ways and keep a clean sheet. We were obviously disappointed with the result against Bosnia.

“We were pleased with the victory against Israel and we are pleased with a clean sheet.

“It was good to get back to winning ways and create a wee bit of momentum going to Austria and Bosnia next month and try to do well there in those two games.”

Northern Ireland’s goals against Israel came from Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Gavin Whtye.

Former Crusaders winger Whtye was making his debut and then scored with his first touch in international football.

And Evans was pleased with the start Whyte has made to his international career.

“It was great for Gavin to score in what was his first touch and he has looked really sharp in training all week.

“I am delighted for him as he is a great lad he has scored a few at Oxford this year.

“I have been keeping tabs on him and I am really made up for him.

“He is direct and he is pacey. Gavin is good at taking people on and getting to the by-line,” added Evans.

And NI midielder George Saville Saville believes the performances in the two games show they can get positive results from the away matches in Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina in October.

“It was very pleasing to get the win after the disappointment of the Bosnia game.

“But we knew we wanted to get a positive result from this game so we could go into the two games against Austria and Bosnia in a good frame of mind.

“We just wanted to get the win against Israel because winning games keeps us going in the right direction.

“We played so well on Saturday but came away with a lose, so the game against Israel was all about winning.

“We are all a close bunch of lads and the staff are great and there is a great vibe among the boys at the minute,” he added.