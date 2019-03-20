Northern Ireland’s Jordan Jones doing his homework before Rangers move

Northern Ireland international Jordan Jones has joked he will not be asking Kyle Lafferty for advice when he joins Rangers in the summer!

The Kilmarnock attacker will look to be involved in Northern Ireland’s first European Championship qualifier against Estonia tomorrow night.

And Jones laughed at how Gers and Northern Ireland striker Lafferty will not guide him when he joins the Ibrox club.

“I’ve just asked him what to do – and then I’ll do the opposite,” said a smiling Jones. “I’ll be all right if I do the opposite of him.”

On a serious, he has spoken to Rangers players in the camp.

“Yeah, they’ve let me know, especially Steve Davis and ‘Laffs’,” said Jones. “I’ve realised myself and (Kris) Boyd used to play for Rangers and we’ve had a few words about how I need to conduct myself and how careful I have to be about anything I’m doing.”

And he says he will have to raise his game after the move in the summer.

“Even since the January before when they put in a bid a lot more attention came around me,” he said. “Since I’ve signed it’s a totally different thing.

“Even simple things like putting something on Instagram the papers are making stories – not that I’ve put anything bad on. You see that you’re right under the microscope.”

And Jones says they have to make a flying start to the Euro campaign.

“The first four are vital,” he said. “To stand any chance of going through then we have to pick up as many points as we can from them.”