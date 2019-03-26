Northern Ireland’s Oliver Norwood and Jamal Lewis named in team of the season

Oliver Norwood and Jamal Lewis have been named in the Sky Bet Championship team of the season.

Norwood who missed out on the Northern Ireland squad due to personal reasons found out he had been selected yesterday afternoon along with Lewis who impressed in NI’s two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Norwood joined Sheffield United on a permanent deal in January having spent the first half of the season on loan. He has made 34 Championship appearances this season, scoring three goals in the process.

Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady has also been shortlisted for the League One player of the year and has been named in the team of the season for the division.

Championship team of the season; Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Jamal Lewis (Norwich), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Reece James (Wigan), Max Aarons (Norwich), Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Jarrod Bowen (Hull), Che Adams (Birmingham), Billy Sharp (Sheffield Utd), Teemu Pukki (Norwich).