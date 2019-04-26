Northern Ireland’s Trevor Carson close to return from blood clot illness at Motherwell

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson could be back in the fold before the end of the season after recovering from deep vein thrombosis.

The Northern Ireland international is back on the training pitch and doing some work with goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe for the first time this week since developing a blood clot in November.

Medication meant Carson had to avoid contact for months but the 31-year-old is eager to get back into action.

Ahead of the weekend visit of Dundee, Motherwell’s Northern Ireland-born manager Stephen Robinson said: “Trevor wants to play. He thinks he should play after one day’s training.

“We are delighted for Trevor. He has been through a tough, tough time but he is looking good, he is looking fit and strong.

“He can’t do his proper goalkeeping stuff yet, he is able to do his fitness stuff and certain aspects with Craig.

“He will be another couple of weeks. We might see him before the end of the season. We might see him on the bench at least.

“Trevor was on the crest of a wave. He was Northern Ireland’s number one goalkeeper, he was playing very, very well and suddenly that was taken away from him.

“I think he values what he has now, his enthusiasm has been great around the place.”

Robinson is continuing to make progress in building his squad for next season, with another new signing on the cards. And the Motherwell boss is optimistic about re-signing players.

“We are getting closer to a few,” he said. “We have signed another player which we will announce next week when their season finishes.

“We have offered six contracts. Contrary to what some people say, only one player has been offered less money than he has been on this season, based on appearances. Everyone else has been offered the same or more.”