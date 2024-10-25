Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland rescued a 1-1 draw against Croatia after a late own goal in the first leg of their European Championship qualification first round play-off on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Izabela Lojna scored a penalty and later diverted the ball into her own net as Croatia were held in Varazdin.

Croatia started stronger and won an early penalty when Jackie Burns was punished for a clumsy challenge. Lojna converted her spot-kick into the top left-hand corner to give the hosts the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Tanya Oxtoby’s side responded well and they came close through Rebecca Holloway, whose shot from just inside the area after a well-worked move was blocked.

Northern Ireland's Danielle Maxwell under pressure from Croatia's Janja Čanjevac during Friday night’s Euro 2025 play-off qualifier in Varazdin

Northern Ireland’s momentum was rewarded in second half added-time. Goalkeeper Doris Bacic conceded a corner off her initial save and after a short corner, Casey Howe’s cross deflected off Lojna and into the net to earn the visitors a draw in the 92nd minute.

In one of three changes made by Oxtoby following Northern Ireland’s 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in July, Connie Schofield was handed her first international start, while Lauren Wade and Simone Magill returned.

Magill was named as the team’s new captain but Laura Rafferty had the honour of wearing the armband on her 50th cap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Rafferty will want to forget her role in gifting an early penalty to Croatia after just three minutes when she and Jackie Burns got in each other’s way after Ana Markovic put a low ball into the box.

Goalkeeper Burns sent Ivana Rudelic tumbling in her efforts to push the ball away and the referee awarded a penalty.

Lojna coolly slammed the ball into the top corner as the hosts took an early lead.

A shocked Northern Ireland quickly regrouped and almost drew level three minutes later, when Magill’s shot bounced off the crossbar after she received the ball from Danielle Maxwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another chance for Magill went begging on 17 minutes when she was unable to keep he shot down after a pass from Keri Halliday.

The visitors went into the break still trailing as Northern Ireland struggled to get their passing game going on the bumpy surface.

After the restart, Holloway’s free-kick went wide as Northern Ireland searched for an equaliser.

Casey Howe was sent on by Oxtoby and she made a big impact, lifting a cross to the front post after receiving the ball from fellow substitute Louise McDaniel, which was accidently steered into the Croatia net by Lojna in added time.