NORTHERN IRELAND: Steven Davis’ delight at Gavin Whyte goal

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis hailed debut boy Gavin Whyte after the 3-0 win against Israel at the National Stadium at Windsor Park last night.

Davis, Whyte and Stuart Dallas were all on target as Michael O’Neill’s men brushed aside the challenge of the visitors without having to get into top gear.

Southampton midfielder Davis has scored 11 goals in his 102 caps while it only took former Crusaders winger Whyte one minute 46 seconds to open his account for his country.

Whyte has been in fine form since joining Oxford during the summer from the Shore Road outfit.

And Skipper Davis finished pleased with what he saw from the 22-year-old on his international debut.

“There are not many people who have done it, so he must be delighted and he deserved it,” said Davis.

“He has looked very sharp in training all week and he has been given the chance and it was good to see him getting on the pitch and to get on the scoresheet.

“I missed the summer trip so it is really my first time seeing him and I think being in full-time training has helped him and he has made a good start to life at Oxford with the goals he has scored.

“I thought he anticipated the goal very well as he followed in to pick up the rebound.

“And you have got to be in there to score them and he took it very well and I am delighted for him.

“I think he has a big international career ahead of him,” said Davis.

And Davis was pleased with the way his side created and took their chances against Israel.

“The three phases of play we had for the goals were nice and I thought we created them well and also took them well.

“It was a positive performance and result,” added Davis.