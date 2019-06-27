Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington seals Hearts switch

Hearts have completed the signing of Northern Ireland international striker Conor Washington on a two-year contract.

He put pen to paper in Edinburgh despite interest from other British clubs.

The 27-year-old was available for free after Sheffield United opted not to renew his contract.

Hearts assistant coach Austin MacPhee was influential in convincing Washington to choose Tynecastle Park.

MacPhee is part of the Northern Ireland coaching staff and gave Hearts a glowing reference. Likewise defender Michael Smith, who is Washington’s international colleague and a former team-mate from their time at Peterborough United.

The striker holds 20 Northern Ireland caps, having scored four goals to date. The most recent of those came earlier this month in a 2-1 European Championship qualifying win against Estonia.

Washington previously played for Queen’s Park Rangers, Peterborough, Newport County and St Ives Town. He joined Sheffield United on a one-year deal last August and made 16 appearances without scoring.

His record at QPR was 14 goals in 98 outings and he scored 33 times in 94 games during two years at Peterborough.