Northern Ireland tweet perfect response as Germany crash out of World Cup

This Northern Ireland tweet is the perfect response to Germany's dramatic World Cup defeat to South Korea.

Irish League rumour mill and transfer news: Linfield striker exits Windsor Park | Charity Shield shelved this season | Euro goal for Lurgan Blues

Joachim Löw's men crashed out, finishing bottom of Group F after an unexpected 2-0 defeat to South Korea in Russia.

And the social media team at the Irish FA were quick off the mark with their reaction as shock waves reverberated around the football world.

"If only Germany had a Paul Smyth," they tweeted.

The Queens Park Rangers midfielder came off the bench to score the winner for Northern Ireland in the closing stages of a friendly against South Korea in Belfast back in April.

Germany boss Joachim Low

On his debut, Smyth was coolness personified as he slotted in the winning goal with four minutes to go against a side who had been were undefeated in their last eight outings.



MORE: Leap of faith leaves Paul Smyth jumping for joy

