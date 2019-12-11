Northern Ireland U21 internationals among Derry City signings

Derry City continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2020 season.

Having announced midfielder, Conor Clifford's arrival yesterday, the Brandywell men have confirmed that Jamie McDonagh, Darren Cole and Mark McChrystal have all signed up for next season.

Centre-back Eoin Toal and goalkeeper Nathan Gartside, meanwhile, have both signed contract extensions which will see them staying at the club until at least the end of the 2022 campaign.

Northern Ireland U21 international, Toal played a major role alongside Ally Gilchrist last season at the heart of the City defence while McDonagh's decision to re-sign will also be a major boost to Declan Devine's men.

The Lisburn man, who only a few weeks ago admitted he had two attractive offers on the table from St Patrick's Athletic and Crusaders, has decided to remain on Foyleside.

Cole returns for a new campaign, his third with the Candy Stripes, but he won't be available until well into the 2020 season, as he continues to come back from a serious knee injury he suffered towards the end of last season.

Winger Jamie McDonagh has turned down St Patrick's Athletic to re-sign for Derry City.

As for McChrystal, who played a handful of games last season, will bolster Devine's defensive options while continuing his involvement on the coaching side of the club with a role assisting with the U19 squad.

Devine also believes that Gartside, who made his N Ireland U21 debut a few weeks ago, will push Peter Cherrie this season for the number one spot.