Northern Ireland v Bosnia: Steven Davis is loving feel good factor

Skipper Steven Davis will make his 102nd appearance for Northern Ireland as they take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League at the National Stadium at Windsor Park this afternoon.

The Southampton midfielder won his first cap against Canada in 2005 and in that time he has seen the highs and lows of international football.

However an upturn in fortune for Michael O’Neill’s men in recent years has brought a feel good factor back to Windsor and Davis says it is great to have moved on from the days of doom and gloom.

“I can’t remember how many times I said how difficult it was in the early days.

“It was very hard to get any kind of consistency and yes there were a couple of big scalps in there - but I can say that the last four years of my international career have been the most enjoyable.

“We spoke after the Euros that the challenge was continuing that on and that is the challenge once again.

“We have to go and hit those standards we hit in the past and try to keep that feel good factor going.”

NI have been drawn in Group B3 with Bosnia & Herzegovina and Austria and Davis admits a good start to the group today is vital.

“It is going to be difficult, they are two good sides and you would think the group will be tight come the end of it.

“We always know how important our home form is going to be and we want to get off to the best possible start and we will be aiming to do that.

“We have a good record here and this is a good challenge for us.”