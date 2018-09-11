Northern Ireland v Israel: What time is kick-off? What TV channel is it on?

Northern Ireland will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of Saturday's Nations League defeat to Bosnia when they take on Israel in Belfast tonight.

Northern Ireland v Israel: Five big talking points ahead of tonight’s friendly

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill

Michael O'Neill's men delivered a strong performance against Bosnia at the weekend but were edged out 2-1 by the visitors.

Tonight's match is an international friendly and a chance for O'Neill to utilise his squad and perhaps cast an eye over some of the players who didn't feature on Saturday.

Asked if he would make changes, O’Neill said: “It gives me an opportunity to look at some aspects of it. But we’re not in a position where we can just change nine players.

“To do that we’d need to ask players to play out of position, and when you bring players in you want to give them the best chance to do well, so it’s important to put them into a team which is cohesive and as strong as possible.

“There will be changes but it’s not just a case of starting the players who didn’t play on Saturday.”

What time is kick-off?

Tonight's match kicks off at 19:45 at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be screened live on Sky Sports Football.

Match preview

