Northern Ireland: Victory Shield landmark for schoolboys

Northern Ireland’s name has been added to the Victory Shield roll of honour for only the second time.

Victory over Wales in Tralee on Friday by 3-1 secured success for Gerald Boyle and his squad of schoolboy internationals.

Orrin McLaughlin, Vicky Saldanha and Euan Williams grabbed the Northern Ireland goals to bring the trophy home for the first time since 2000-01.

Current Northern Ireland senior captain Steven Davis featured in that panel and the under 16s enjoyed acclaim from the crowd before Sunday’s UEFA Nations League game against Austria at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland kicked off the competition by beating Republic of Ireland on a 3-1 scoreline last Monday before drawing with Scotland in the midweek test.

The Victory Shield dates back to 1947, when it was introduced to mark the Allies’ success in World War II.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Conner Byrne, Conor Manderson, Sean McAllister, Lewis Mackinnon, Sean Stewart, Orrin McLaughlin, Cameron Stewart, Caolan McBride, Vicky Saldanha, Conor Bradley, Charlie Allen, Ross McCausland, Dale Taylor, Aaron Donnelly, James Clarke, Euan Williams, Jake Wallace, Ciaran McGuikin, Matthew Walker, Jonah Heron.